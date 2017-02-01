FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate panel backs Price as health secretary, Mnuchin for Treasury
February 1, 2017 / 2:57 PM / 7 months ago

Senate panel backs Price as health secretary, Mnuchin for Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted to confirm Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services and banker Steven Mnuchin to be treasury secretary, sending the nominations to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Democrats tried to block the committee vote for a second day by boycotting the meeting, but Republicans changed the rules that had required Democrats to be present for quorum.

The Republican members then approved the nominees 14-0. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

