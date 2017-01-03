FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. senator introduces resolution to repeal Obamacare
January 3, 2017 / 6:20 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. senator introduces resolution to repeal Obamacare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Mike Enzi introduced on Tuesday a resolution allowing for the repeal of Obamacare, President Barack Obama's signature health insurance program that provides coverage to millions of Americans, Enzi's office said in a statement.

The move by the Senate's budget committee chairman on the first day of the new Congress set in motion Republican promises to repeal Obamacare as their first major legislative agenda item. Republicans have said the repeal process could take months and developing replacement health insurance plans could take years.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

