5 months ago
U.S. Speaker Ryan doesn't want Trump to work with Democrats on healthcare
March 30, 2017 / 1:40 AM / 5 months ago

U.S. Speaker Ryan doesn't want Trump to work with Democrats on healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, said he does not want President Donald Trump to work with Democrats on new legislation for revamping the country's health insurance system, commonly called Obamacare.

In an interview with "CBS This Morning" that will air on Thursday, Ryan said he fears the Republican party, which failed last week to come together and agree on a healthcare overhaul, is pushing the president to the other side of the aisle so he can make good on campaign promises to redo Obamacare.

Carrying out those reforms with Democrats is "hardly a conservative thing," Ryan said, according to interview excerpts released on Wednesday. "I don’t want government running health care. The government shouldn’t tell you what you must do with your life, with your healthcare," he said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

