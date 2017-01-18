Trump's EPA pick says he would honor timelines, intent of biofuels program

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said on Wednesday he would honor the Congressional intent and timetables of the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard.

The more than decade-old policy requires the EPA set annual requirements for use of ethanol and biodiesel in transportation fuels and has been stymied by regulatory delays. It has also become a battleground between the oil and corn factions in Washington.

The statements came during Pruitt’s confirmation hearing. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)