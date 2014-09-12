RPT-Political postcards from the edge: Two US senators, one remote island

(Repeats to fix formatting problem)

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - There may be hope after all for Democrats and Republicans to work closely together, although they may have to travel thousands of miles from the U.S. capital, and to a remote island, to do so.

Senator Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, and Senator Mark Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, star in a reality television show airing next month in which they are stranded on Eru, one of the Marshall Islands, and work together to survive.

The Discovery Channel said the program, “Rival Survival,” will document the six days and six nights the two lawmakers spent on the uninhabited island in August, working together to spear fish, build shelter and find enough fresh water to survive.

The network did not say how the senators’ trip turned out, but they have both been spotted in the U.S. Capitol, looking healthy, if a bit tan, since the trip.

Flake and Heinrich issued a joint statement saying they hoped the show might inspire their colleagues to work together.

The program premieres on Oct. 29. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)