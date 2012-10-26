FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-US Senator Reid treated for minor injuries in car crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was treated for minor rib and hip injuries after the vehicle in which he was riding was involved in an accident on a Las Vegas interstate highway on Friday afternoon, Reid’s office said.

The 72-year-old Democratic senator, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, walked in on his own to the University Medical Center Hospital, his office said in a statement.

He has been cleared for release from the hospital, the statement said. Some of Reid’s security detail and a staffer also had minor injuries and were evaluated at the hospital, the statement added.

Reid has been campaigning for President Barack Obama and fellow Nevada Democrats in recent weeks ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal newspaper said the accident involved six vehicles, including four that were part of Reid’s motorcade.

The newspaper said Reid was due at its offices on Friday afternoon for an editorial board meeting with its Spanish language publication.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
