U.S. Senate leader Reid in hospital for tests but 'alert' -statement

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid was hospitalized on Friday after feeling ill but appears to be doing better, his office said in a statement.

“Early this morning, Senator Reid was not feeling well and as a precaution decided to go to the hospital. Tests have been conducted and everything is normal,” the Nevada Democrat’s office said.

“He is in the hospital today, alert, resting and feeling better,” his office later posted on Twitter and Facebook.

It was not immediately clear when Reid would be released and return to Capitol Hill or what the nature of his illness was. The Senate is expected to adjourn later on Friday for a recess until January.

“Doctors have asked that he remain in the hospital for observation so he will not be working today,” his office said in its social media posts. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum)