McCarthy to stay on as House majority leader: Issa

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will stay on in his current job after dropping out of the race to become House speaker, fellow Republican Representative Darrell Issa said on Thursday.

“Kevin McCarthy remains our leader,” Issa told reporters.

Issa said the current speaker, John Boehner, had called off a vote among Republicans on a nominee for a successor because of a lack of candidates who could secure a majority in the full House.

“I don’t believe there was any candidate today who could get to 218 among those who had declared, and I believe that’s the reason Speaker Boehner dismissed (the meeting) with the intention to have the field reconsidered,” Issa said.