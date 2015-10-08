FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCarthy to stay on as House majority leader: Issa
October 8, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

McCarthy to stay on as House majority leader: Issa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will stay on in his current job after dropping out of the race to become House speaker, fellow Republican Representative Darrell Issa said on Thursday.

“Kevin McCarthy remains our leader,” Issa told reporters.

Issa said the current speaker, John Boehner, had called off a vote among Republicans on a nominee for a successor because of a lack of candidates who could secure a majority in the full House.

“I don’t believe there was any candidate today who could get to 218 among those who had declared, and I believe that’s the reason Speaker Boehner dismissed (the meeting) with the intention to have the field reconsidered,” Issa said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann

