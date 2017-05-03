UPDATE 3-Victory in state vote shows Germany's Merkel on course to retain power
WASHINGTON May 3 In a razor-thin vote, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a resolution killing a Labor Department regulation aimed at easing federal restrictions for new state-sponsored retirement savings plans for lower-income workers.
The rule, championed by states such as California but opposed by the mutual fund industry, exempted state-run retirement plans from strict pension protection laws.
It was the 14th Obama-era rule that the Republican-led Congress has killed under the once-obscure Congressional Review Act, which allows lawmakers to repeal newly minted regulations with only simple majorities in both chambers and a signature from the president.
The Senate passed the resolution in a 50-49 vote, and President Donald Trump was expected to sign it into law. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch)
VIENNA, May 14 The leadership of Austria's conservative People's Party, the junior party in the country's coalition government, has appointed Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz as its new head, Kurz told a news conference on Sunday.
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.