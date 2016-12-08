FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. senators urge Trump to take tough line on Russia over Ukraine
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
December 8, 2016 / 6:52 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. senators urge Trump to take tough line on Russia over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A group of 12 Republican and 15 Democratic U.S. senators signed a letter sent to President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday urging him to take a tough line against Russia over what they termed its "military land grab" in Ukraine.

"In light of Russia's continued aggression and repeated refusal to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereign right to choose its own destiny, we also renew our call for the United States to increase political, economic and military support for Ukraine," said the letter, led by Democratic Senator Richard Durbin and Republican Rob Portman, the co-chairmen of the Senate Ukraine caucus, and seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, editing by G Crosse)

