US House Speaker Ryan says Obamacare replacement plan coming next year

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks at the annual U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington December 2, 2015.REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday that Republicans next year will unveil a plan to replace President Barack Obama’s healthcare program, widely known as Obamacare, in its entirety.

“Next year, we are going to unveil a plan to replace every word of Obamacare,” Ryan said in a speech at the Library of Congress. One idea, he said, was to offer an individual tax credit to help people pay for health insurance premiums.

Republicans have sought to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as Obamacare is officially called, since it became law in 2010, but have never been able to agree on a replacement plan.