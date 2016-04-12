FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. SEC will not mull corporate political disclosure this year -chair
April 12, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

U.S. SEC will not mull corporate political disclosure this year -chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a congressional budget hearing on Tuesday that the regulator will not work this year on any rule mandating that corporations disclose their political spending because a law passed last year bars it from creating such a requirement.

Last week, Democrats in the Senate forced the delay of a vote confirming two new members to the commission because the nominees would not commit to requiring companies to make public their political donations. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
