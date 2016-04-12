U.S. SEC will not mull corporate political disclosure this year -chair

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a congressional budget hearing on Tuesday that the regulator will not work this year on any rule mandating that corporations disclose their political spending because a law passed last year bars it from creating such a requirement.

Last week, Democrats in the Senate forced the delay of a vote confirming two new members to the commission because the nominees would not commit to requiring companies to make public their political donations. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Matthew Lewis)