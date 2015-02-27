U.S. House Republicans advance plan for security funding extension

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A Republican bill to provide a three-week funding extension for the Department of Homeland Security cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Friday, indicating support for final passage in the chamber.

The House voted 240-183 along strict party lines to approve a procedural rule that allows a vote on the funding extension later in the day, ahead of a midnight deadline that would trigger a partial shutdown of the domestic security agency.