FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. House Republicans advance plan for security funding extension
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. House Republicans advance plan for security funding extension

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on Senate vote)

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A Republican bill to provide a three-week funding extension for the Department of Homeland Security cleared a procedural hurdle in the House of Representatives on Friday, indicating support for final passage in the chamber.

The House voted 240-183 along strict party lines to approve a procedural rule that allows a vote on the funding extension later in the day, ahead of a midnight deadline that would trigger a partial shutdown of the domestic security agency.

The House temporary funding extension is aimed at allowing Republicans to continue their fight against President Barack Obama’s executive immigration orders that lift the threat of deportation from millions of undocumented immigrants.

The Senate on Friday passed a full-year $39.7 billion funding measure for Homeland Security that does not include any immigration restrictions. House Republicans have said they will only support a short-term extension of last year’s funding levels.

They want to enter into negotiations with the Senate to work out differences between the Senate bill and a House-passed version that aims to block Obama’s 2012 and 2014 immigration orders.

House passage of the stop-gap measure will put pressure on the Senate to also pass a temporary funding, or face a midnight cut-off in funds for the agency.

Reporting by David Lawder and Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.