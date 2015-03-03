FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner says U.S. House to vote on security bill -source
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Boehner says U.S. House to vote on security bill -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner told Republican members the House would vote Tuesday on the Senate’s plan to fund the Department of Homeland Security, which could end the impasse over the agency, according to a person who was at the meeting.

The department got a short-term extension last week but runs out of funding authority again on Friday. House Republicans wanted to use the spending legislation to block President Barack Obama’s recent immigration actions, but House Democrats prefer a so-called ‘clean’ extension bill passed by the Senate. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)

