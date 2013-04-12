FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Congress quietly repeals plan for Internet financial disclosures
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 4 years

U.S. Congress quietly repeals plan for Internet financial disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress on Friday voted to repeal a plan to require Internet posting of a vast database of financial disclosures from congressional staff and many executive branch employees required by a new ethics-in-government law.

Neither chamber debated the measure, which amends the “STOCK Act,” passed with great fanfare last year to prevent lawmakers, their staffs and other government officials from using insider knowledge about policymaking to profit from stock trades and other investments. The disclosures of potentially sensitive financial information were due to begin on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.