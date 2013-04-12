U.S. Congress quietly repeals plan for Internet financial disclosures

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congress on Friday voted to repeal a plan to require Internet posting of a vast database of financial disclosures from congressional staff and many executive branch employees required by a new ethics-in-government law.

Neither chamber debated the measure, which amends the “STOCK Act,” passed with great fanfare last year to prevent lawmakers, their staffs and other government officials from using insider knowledge about policymaking to profit from stock trades and other investments. The disclosures of potentially sensitive financial information were due to begin on Monday.