Obama would sign short-term security funding bill -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that President Barack Obama would not let the Department of Homeland Security shut down and would sign a short-term bill to fund the department if offered.

The White House has said it would prefer a long-term spending bill for the agency, which is at risk of a partial shut-down at midnight on Friday amid a congressional showdown over the president’s immigration action. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Julia Edwards and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)