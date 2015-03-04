FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to sign security funding bill as soon as he receives it
March 4, 2015

Obama to sign security funding bill as soon as he receives it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will sign a bill funding the U.S. Homeland Security Department as soon as he receives it, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“Today, after far too long, Congress finally voted to fully fund their mission,” Obama said in the statement. “To make sure the Americans who protect our country and our people have the resources they need to get the job done, I will sign this bill into law as soon as I receive it.”

Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh

