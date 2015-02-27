FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House rejects three-week security funding extension
February 27, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House rejects three-week security funding extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted to reject a stop-gap measure to renew Department of Homeland Security funding for three weeks, leaving no clear path for the agency to avoid a partial shutdown after a midnight deadline.

The House voted 203-224 to reject the measure, which was aimed at keeping the domestic security agency fully operational while Republicans pursued their fight too maintain provisions to block President Barack Obama’s recent immigration orders. The Senate earlier on Friday passed a $39.7 billion full-year funding bill for the agency without any immigration restrictions. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)

