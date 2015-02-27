FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate passes Homeland Security funds through Sept. 30
February 27, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate passes Homeland Security funds through Sept. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Hours before funding expires for the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Senate on Friday approved nearly $40 billion to keep the agency operating through September and avoid a midnight shutdown.

The House of Representatives is expected to ignore the legislation because it does nothing to stop President Barack Obama’s executive order, issued in November, that removed the threat of deportation for 4.7 million undocumented residents.

Instead, the House on Friday is attempting to pass a three-week extension of current funds for DHS, giving Republicans more time to pursue their fight to reverse Obama’s immigration action, which has been temporarily put on hold by a federal judge. (Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Susan Heavey)

