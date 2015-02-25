U.S. Senate votes to clear path for security agency funding

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to clear a path for immigration restrictions to be stripped from a Department of Homeland Security funding bill, a key step toward averting a partial shutdown of the agency within days.

The procedural vote allows the Senate to execute a bipartisan plan to vote on $39.7 billion in Homeland Security funding and consider a separate bill with provisions aimed at blocking President Barack Obama’s 2014 executive immigration order. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)