U.S. Senate votes to clear path for security agency funding
February 25, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate votes to clear path for security agency funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to clear a path for immigration restrictions to be stripped from a Department of Homeland Security funding bill, a key step toward averting a partial shutdown of the agency within days.

The procedural vote allows the Senate to execute a bipartisan plan to vote on $39.7 billion in Homeland Security funding and consider a separate bill with provisions aimed at blocking President Barack Obama’s 2014 executive immigration order. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)

