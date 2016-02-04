FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shkreli insults Congress on Twitter after refusing to testify
February 4, 2016 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Shkreli insults Congress on Twitter after refusing to testify

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli on Thursday called members of the U.S. Congress “imbeciles” on Twitter moments after refusing to testify before a House of Representatives committee on drug price increases he engineered.

Shkreli, using his @MartinShkreli Twitter handle, said: “Hard to accept that these imbeciles represent the people in our government.”

Earlier, Shkreli had invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and declined to answer lawmakers’ questions. (Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

