Speaker Boehner says House will have 'leverage' on Obama and immigration
December 4, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Speaker Boehner says House will have 'leverage' on Obama and immigration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said the House will act to fund the federal government next week and avoid a shutdown while still maintaining “leverage” over President Barack Obama’s executive order on immigration.

Boehner said an omnibus spending bill will have bipartisan support in the House while limiting funding for the Department of Homeland Security with a temporary measure would be “the most practical way to fight the president” on immigration. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)

