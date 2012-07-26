FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House Republicans seen seeking 6-month spending extension
July 26, 2012 / 7:44 PM / 5 years ago

US House Republicans seen seeking 6-month spending extension

David Lawder, Richard Cowan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives are moving toward seeking a six-month extension of government funding that would avoid the threat of shutdowns until the spring of 2013, Republican lawmakers and aides said on Thursday.

Lawmakers have little stomach for an election-year repeat of last year’s bruising budget battles, which brought the federal government to the brink of shutdown several times and further damaged Congress’ approval ratings.

But in order to buy budget peace, Republicans are expected to agree to give up most, if not all, of the $19 billion in additional discretionary spending cuts they sought this year.

Aides said that as early as next week, House Speaker John Boehner could announce plans for a continuing resolution that would extend funding for government agencies, the military and for discretionary programs. Congress would need to pass a stop-gap measure before fiscal year-end on Sept. 30.

