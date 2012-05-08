US Senate Republicans block Democratic student loan bill

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a White House-backed bill that would end a tax break for some private firms in order to fund an extension of low-interest rates for federal student loans.

Republicans prefer to cover the $6 billion cost of a one-year renewal of the 3.4 percent loan rate by taking money from Obama’s healthcare overhaul. A compromise is expected. A deal must be reached by July 1 to prevent the loan rate from doubling for more than 7 million students.

The Senate vote was 52-45. Sixty yes votes were needed to move the legislation along.