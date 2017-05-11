FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House tax committee sets first hearing on tax reform
May 11, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. House tax committee sets first hearing on tax reform

David Morgan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday set a May hearing on the potential impact of tax reform on U.S. economic growth, the first in what is expected to be a series of sessions as Congress edges toward tax reform legislation.

The Republican-controlled panel, which oversees tax policy in the House of Representatives, said in a statement that the hearing will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) and focus on tax reform policies that Republicans see as most likely to spur economic growth and job creation. The statement did not identify witnesses for the hearing.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady has said he could introduce a tax reform bill sometime in June.

