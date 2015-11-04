FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior U.S. House Republicans back Brady as Ways and Means chairman
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Senior U.S. House Republicans back Brady as Ways and Means chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Senior House Republicans chose Representative Kevin Brady of Texas as their pick to be the next chairman of the powerful, tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, Republican Representative Tom Price told reporters on Wednesday,

The choice is subject to approval of the House of Representatives’ Republican conference on Thursday morning.

The new Ways and Means chairman will replace Paul Ryan, who took over the House speaker job last week, and would be in charge of Republican efforts to press for tax reforms. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.