Senior U.S. House Republicans back Brady as Ways and Means chairman

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Senior House Republicans chose Representative Kevin Brady of Texas as their pick to be the next chairman of the powerful, tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, Republican Representative Tom Price told reporters on Wednesday,

The choice is subject to approval of the House of Representatives’ Republican conference on Thursday morning.

The new Ways and Means chairman will replace Paul Ryan, who took over the House speaker job last week, and would be in charge of Republican efforts to press for tax reforms. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)