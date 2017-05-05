By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The Republican-controlled U.S. House
of Representatives plans to turn to tax reform in earnest, after
concluding a lengthy healthcare debate this week with a vote to
repeal and replace Obamacare.
But even as Republicans predicted that tax reform would
succeed before year-end, lawmakers encountered new uncertainties
about what a final tax package might contain, as well as doubts
about whether Republicans will be able to enact reforms without
Democratic help.
President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress have
pledged to complete the biggest tax reform since 1986, when
President Ronald Reagan was in office, before the end of 2017.
But they face an uphill battle, mainly over policy differences
within their own ranks.
Thursday's 217-213 House vote on healthcare legislation
raised confidence in the Republican-controlled chamber's ability
to move major legislation after two earlier pushes ended in
failure.
But to move forward on tax reform, the House, Senate and
Trump administration must agree on where to set tax rates, how
to pay for cuts and whether the final package should add to the
deficit or pay for itself, all areas where common ground may be
hard to find.
A plan to enact reforms without Democratic support will also
require Republicans to pass a 2018 budget authorizing the
parliamentary process known as reconciliation. But a new budget
agreement poses a daunting task given Republican opposition to
Trump demands for deep domestic spending cuts.
"That may prove to be one, if not the most difficult votes
of the tax reform process," Jonathan Traub, a managing principal
at the consulting firm Deloitte Tax LLP.
Meanwhile, the need to reach agreement between the House,
Senate and White House will likely delay introduction of a tax
reform bill, which had been expected in early June.
But Republicans say it will ultimately make it easier to
enact reforms before the end of the year.
The House Ways and Means Committee, which will unveil the
initial tax bill, is still aiming for a revenue-neutral package
that raises $2.4 trillion for tax cuts through a new border
adjustment tax and elimination of business deductions for net
interest payments, both controversial measures.
Panel chairman Kevin Brady told reporters that revenue
neutrality is necessary to ensure bold, permanent changes to tax
policy that can drive economic growth.
"That's the argument and the case we're going to make to the
Senate and the Trump administration," he said.
But Representative Mark Meadows, who chairs the conservative
Freedom Caucus that helped block Trump's first healthcare bill,
voiced opposition to a revenue neutral approach.
"If it's revenue neutral, you're not really lowering taxes.
You're shifting the burden," Meadows told reporters.
The Trump tax plan unveiled last week calls for steep tax
cuts financed by government revenues that officials say will
result from higher growth. Some fear the plan could
add trillions of dollars to the deficit if growth does not
materialize.
Meadows said tax cuts should be offset by cuts to
entitlement programs including Social Security and Medicare,
which Trump has promised not to touch.