By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Top Republicans from Congress and the
Trump administration vowed on Tuesday to complete tax reform by
the end of 2017, despite party infighting and political
distractions from investigations of alleged Russian meddling in
the 2016 election.
In a speech to U.S. manufacturers, House of Representatives
Speaker Paul Ryan said President Donald Trump and the
Republican-controlled Congress hoped to complete the job in the
autumn, with a new tax system in place by the beginning of 2018.
The goal is to get tax legislation to the floor of Congress
during the first two weeks of September, Trump economic adviser
Gary Cohn told technology industry representatives at the White
House.
Republicans are promising the biggest tax overhaul since the
Reagan era, saying a simplified system with tax cuts for
individuals and businesses, along with reforms to eliminate
taxes on the foreign profits of U.S. corporations, can boost
economic growth and create jobs.
Independent analysts say there is no evidence that tax cuts
drive long-term economic growth. Democrats contend that the
Republican tax measures are designed to benefit wealthier
Americans.
"I am here to tell you we are going to get this done in
2017. Why are we going to get this done in 2017? Because we need
to get this done in 2017," Ryan told a conference hosted by the
National Association of Manufacturers, a powerful Washington
lobby group.
"This will create jobs. That is what this is all about,
jobs, jobs, jobs, good-paying jobs," he said.
The effort has drawn warnings and criticism from Democrats.
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Republican moves to
grant new tax breaks to the wealthy could jeopardize Democratic
support for an increase in the government's borrowing authority
later this year.
Shortly after Ryan's speech, House Democratic leader Nancy
Pelosi's office called his remarks “a poor attempt to distract”
from a lack of Republican initiatives on job creation.
TOP CAMPAIGN PLEDGE
The Trump administration and Republicans in Congress face
mounting pressure from U.S. businesses and their electoral base
to deliver tax reform, a top 2016 campaign pledge that could
determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress in the
2018 midterm elections.
It was not clear whether Republicans can overcome infighting
over healthcare legislation and government spending to move
forward on tax reform.
Earlier in the day, Vice President Mike Pence assured the
same audience that tax reform would be done this year, in
remarks echoed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a CNBC
television interview.
Ryan and Mnuchin are among six officials trying to craft a
tax deal in closed-door discussions with Cohn, Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell and the Republican chairmen of two tax
committees.
“We’re comparing and contrasting various versions of reform
to get the best possible one that gives us the lowest possible
rates and most internationally competitive tax system, and the
best one we can pass," Ryan told CNBC after his speech.
The Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 20 percent while
the S&P 500 has added 14 percent since Trump's election
in November, as investors bet he would spark economic growth by
cutting taxes and boosting infrastructure spending.
The Trump administration and Republican leaders in Congress
have agreed that tax reform should eliminate estate and
alternative minimum taxes, both levies on the wealthy. They also
want to allow U.S. corporations to repatriate trillions of
dollars in profits held overseas at a reduced tax rate and
eliminate taxes on future foreign profits.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Richard Cowan)