By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Republican efforts to overhaul the
U.S. tax code have hit a snag in the House of Representatives,
where infighting over spending cuts is delaying adoption of a
legislative tool they need to move a tax bill forward.
The House Budget Committee canceled plans to send a budget
resolution for fiscal 2018 to the floor this week, lawmakers
said on Tuesday, as conservative Republicans pushed to add
hundreds of billions of dollars in mandatory spending cuts to
the blueprint.
House and Senate passage of a budget resolution is vital to
President Donald Trump's pledge to deliver on tax reform this
year because the document would free Republicans to circumvent
Democratic opposition in the Senate. But the push to cut
programs including Medicaid and food stamps, which benefit the
poor, could lead to a stalemate.
Trump administration officials and Republican leaders in
Congress are working separately to agree on a tax bill that can
be unveiled in September.
"No budget, no tax reform," said Representative Mark Walker,
who chairs the Republican Study Committee, a group of more than
150 conservative lawmakers. "That's why there should be a sense
of urgency to get this done pretty quick."
Their aim is to cut mandatory programs that are required by
law and viewed as principle drivers of deficit spending. The
result could be legislation containing lower taxes for the
wealthy and corporations alongside reduced benefits for the
poor.
Lawmakers say there is Republican agreement on topline
discretionary spending levels of $621.5 billion for defense and
$511 billion for nondefense programs.
Representative Jim Jordan, a leading member of the
conservative House Freedom Caucus, is pushing to cut as much as
$400 billion over a decade from a range of programs that benefit
the poor. Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows said he wanted
another $295 billion in cuts on top of that.
"It has to be linked to tax reform, because we believe tax
reform is going to happen," Jordan said in an interview.
The budget committee canceled its plans this week after the
chairmen of several other panels pushed back against efforts to
include $250 billion in spending cuts.
"The end game is to get a budget out of the committee," House
Budget Committee Chairwoman Diane Black told reporters. "I do
see a viable path. And I am going to continue to push."