U.S. House passes Republican plan to extend all tax cuts
August 1, 2012 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

U.S. House passes Republican plan to extend all tax cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a largely symbolic plan to extend all tax cuts, leaving a deep rift over tax policy unresolved until after November’s elections.

The Republican measure, approved by a largely party line vote of 256-171, is expected to die in the Democratic-controlled Senate. It extends all current low individual tax rates that are set to lapse at year-end, a counterpoint to a rival Democratic bill passed by the Senate last week that would raise tax rates on the wealthy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
