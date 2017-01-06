U.S. Senator Corker expects support for Trump secretary of state pick

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Friday he expected Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state, to win strong support in the Senate during his confirmation process.

"I predict that he is going to be overwhelmingly supported," Republican Senator Bob Corker told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Corker' s committee will conduct Tillerson's confirmation hearing next week. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)