7 months ago
U.S. Senator Corker expects support for Trump secretary of state pick
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Senator Corker expects support for Trump secretary of state pick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Friday he expected Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be secretary of state, to win strong support in the Senate during his confirmation process.

"I predict that he is going to be overwhelmingly supported," Republican Senator Bob Corker told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

Corker' s committee will conduct Tillerson's confirmation hearing next week. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

