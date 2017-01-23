FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. Senate Committee backs Tillerson as Trump's secretary of state
#Market News
January 23, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Senate Committee backs Tillerson as Trump's secretary of state

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved President Donald Trump's choice for secretary of state, former Exxon Mobil chairman Rex Tillerson, on Monday.

The vote was 11-10, with every committee Republican backing Tillerson and every Democrat opposing his nomination.

Tillerson is expected to be confirmed for the position when the matter comes before the 100-member Senate, where Republicans hold a 52-seat majority.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

