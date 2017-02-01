U.S. Senate confirms former Exxon CEO as Secretary of State

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as President Donald Trump's secretary of state on Wednesday, filling a key spot on the Republican's national security team despite concerns about the former Exxon Mobil Corp chief executive's ties to Russia.

As voting continued, 53 senators had backed Tillerson, and 42 had voted no. The vote was largely along party lines, with every Republican favoring Tillerson and nearly every Democrat opposed. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle ; Editing by Alden Bentley)