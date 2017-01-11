FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tillerson says backs 'full review' of Iran nuclear deal
#Energy
January 11, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 7 months ago

Tillerson says backs 'full review' of Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday he would recommend a "full review" of the nuclear deal with Iran, but he did not call for an outright rejection of the 2015 accord.

Speaking in his Senate confirmation hearing, Tillerson also said he did not oppose the Trans Pacific Partnership free trade deal, but said he shares some of President-elect Donald Trump's views about whether the pact as negotiated reflects all the best interests of the United States. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Patricia Zengerle)

