FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. highway bill would trim federal deficit by $71 bln -CBO
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. highway bill would trim federal deficit by $71 bln -CBO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(New throughout, adds details from CBO report)

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A mammoth transportation bill due for votes in Congress this week would reduce federal deficits by $71 billion over the next 10 years, based on new revenues to be collected, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.

A report by U.S. budget information agency said the five-year legislation known as the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act or FAST Act would authorize $280 billion in spending from the Highway Trust Fund, leaving the fund with $10 billion at the end of 2020.

About $208 billion of that money would come from revenues and interest due to the fund. Another $70 billion would come from the U.S. Treasury’s general fund.

CBO said the net reduction to the deficit would be $1 billion under a congressional rule that counts general fund transfers to the trust fund as new spending authority.

Lawmakers in the House and Senate hope to vote on the legislation and deliver it to President Barack Obama’s desk before a temporary funding patch expires on Friday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.