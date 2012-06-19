FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Boehner, Reid to try to break US transport bill deadlock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said he and Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Tuesday will try to break Congress’ deadlock over a long-stalled transportation construction bill, on which millions of U.S. jobs depend.

“There is going to be a meeting today,” Boehner told reporters. “I‘m going to stress to Senator Reid and Senator (Barbara) Boxer that we want a bill, but we also are also going to insist on reforming the process by which we spend the highway tax dollars that the American voters give us to rebuild America’s highways.”

In recent weeks, House and Senate negotiators have failed to bridge differences over a two-year, $109 billion road, bridge and rail transit funding bill passed by the Senate. Among these are changes wanted by House Republicans to streamline environmental reviews of road projects in order to speed up their construction.

