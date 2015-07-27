FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House won't take up Senate transportation bill -McCarthy
July 27, 2015

U.S. House won't take up Senate transportation bill -McCarthy

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The second-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives said the House will not take up the Senate’s multi-year transportation funding bill before it adjourns for a five-week summer recess on Thursday.

“We’re not taking up the Senate bill,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters, adding that he doubted that the Senate this week can pass its measure, which authorizes $350 billion in spending over six years with actual funding for about three years. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

