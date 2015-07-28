FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Republicans plan 3-month highway bill, no trade bank renewal
July 28, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Republicans plan 3-month highway bill, no trade bank renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives plan to pass a three-month extension of federal transportation funding before leaving Washington on recess, which they could do as early as Wednesday, two Republican lawmakers said on Tuesday.

After a meeting with Republican leaders, Representatives John Fleming of Louisiana and Todd Rokita of Indiana said the shorter extension would not include renewing the charter of the U.S. Export-Import Bank. A longer-term plan proposed in the Senate includes renewing the bank. (Reporting by David Lawder and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)

