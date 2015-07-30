FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Senate approves 3-month highway fix to avoid cut-off
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Senate approves 3-month highway fix to avoid cut-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds short-term highway vote, quotes and background)

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted to keep vital federal dollars flowing to road and highway projects for three more months on Thursday, averting a funding cut-off at the peak of the summer construction season.

The 91-4 vote on the short-term patch, which the House of Representatives approved on Wednesday, sends the measure to President Barack Obama for his signature. Without the money, the federal Highway Trust Fund would become insolvent on Saturday.

The $12 billion bill, which extends highway and mass transit funding through Oct. 29, sets the stage for a fall debate between House and Senate lawmakers over how to address the long-term needs of America’s crumbling transportation infrastructure, while simultaneously trying to avoid a government shutdown on Oct. 1.

Earlier on Thursday, the Senate also voted 65-34 to approve a bipartisan long-term highway bill that would authorize $350 billion in transportation spending over six years. If enacted by Congress, the legislation would become the first long-term highway funding package since 2005.

House lawmakers, who left for a five-week summer break on Wednesday, are expected to craft their own long-term legislation while this week’s short-term patch remains in place.

The Senate’s long-term legislation has already been rejected by Republican leaders in the House including Speaker John Boehner.

Boehner and McConnell are already working behind the scenes to minimize their differences over the legislation.

“We all want to work out the best possible legislation for the American people in a conference later this year,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Richard Chang)

