#Market News
July 29, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senate shortens transport extension, sets up clash with House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to support a short-term extension of federal funding for transportation projects through about the end of 2014, setting up a clash with the House of Representatives just days ahead of cutbacks in money for road, bridge and transit constructions.

The Senate had been considering a House-passed measure for a longer-term extension through May 2015, but voted to approve an amendment that limited the amount of money with the aim of forcing Congress to approve a long-term transport funding bill in the post-election “lame duck” session of Congress in November.

A vote on final passage of the Senate transportation bill was expected later on Tuesday evening. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

