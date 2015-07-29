White House: Obama would sign short-term highway funds extension

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that U.S. President Barack Obama would sign into law a short-term extension of federal transportation funding if Congress sends him one.

Lawmakers are considering a three-month extension of highway funding. White House spokesman Eric Schultz said a rare “level of distrust” between Republican congressional leaders hampered their ability to move forward with a longer-term bill. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)