Obama says looks forward to signing highway bill 'right away'
December 4, 2015 / 8:26 PM / in 2 years

Obama says looks forward to signing highway bill 'right away'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday said he would sign a five-year highway bill that reauthorizes the U.S. Export-Import Bank, and urged Congress to pass more legislation to support U.S. jobs.

“I look forward to signing this bill right away, so that we can put Americans to work rebuilding our crumbling roads, bridges, and transit systems,” Obama said in a statement.

Obama also urged Congress to pass a government funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, with a deadline looming next week. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton)

