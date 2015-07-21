Senate transport bill eyes crude sale from U.S. petroleum reserve

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s new transportation funding bill proposes the sale of 101 million barrels of crude oil from the government’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in the fiscal 2018-2025 period, collecting $9 billion to fund road and rail projects.

A summary of the three-year funding bill released on Tuesday by Senate Republicans also proposes to collect $16.3 billion by slashing the 6 percent dividend rate paid to large banks to 1.5 percent. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)