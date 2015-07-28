U.S. Senate votes to attach trade bank revival to transport bill

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted on Monday to attach a renewal of the Export-Import Bank’s charter to a multi-year transportation funding bill now making its way through the chamber.

The vote, however, leaves uncertain the ultimate fate of both the Ex-Im Bank and federal funding for road and mass transit construction projects ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline.

House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said earlier on Monday that his chamber would not take up the Senate measure, adding that the Senate should instead pass the House’s five-month extension. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Ken Wills)