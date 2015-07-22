FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama administration closely reviewing Senate highway bill
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 22, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Obama administration closely reviewing Senate highway bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is closely reviewing a bipartisan Senate bill that would pay for fixes to U.S. roads, bridges and rail, an administration official said late on Tuesday after the proposal was unveiled.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the review will include the “offsets” the Senate would use to pay for the more than $130 billion in spending, such as selling part of the U.S. emergency oil reserves and a cut to Federal Reserve dividends to large banks.

“We will continue to look closely at the bill to ensure it includes adequate safety standards. And we will press Congress to ensure a resolution is reached that includes a path forward on reauthorizing the Ex-Im Bank,” the official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.