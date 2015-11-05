FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House sees 'room for improvement' in U.S. transportation bill
November 5, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

White House sees 'room for improvement' in U.S. transportation bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives and Senate will soon begin negotiations on combining their recently passed transportation funding bills into a single measure for President Barack Obama to sign into law, a process that the White House believes will allow them to improve the legislation.

“There continues to be significant room for improvement and we’re hopeful that the impending conference between the Senate and the House to reconcile differences in that bill will provide and open up an important opportunity for strengthening this critical piece of legislation,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Thursday. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Julia Edwards and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

