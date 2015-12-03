FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

Top Republican expects White House to back visa waiver tightening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday he is open to including language to tighten entrance requirements under the U.S. visa waiver program in a sweeping spending bill, adding that he expects the White House to support the legislation.

McCarthy told reporters he wanted the bill to become law via “any avenue” as quickly as possible. Asked if he expected White House support, he responded, “Yes, I do.”

The proposal put forward by a House of Representatives task force would ensure every country in the visa waiver program would have digital passports and report all lost or stolen passports, among other measures. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Megan Cassella; editing by Doina Chiacu)

