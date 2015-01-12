FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama threatens veto of Republican bill to delay Volcker rule
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Obama threatens veto of Republican bill to delay Volcker rule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The White House threatened on Monday to veto Republican-backed legislation under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives that would scale back financial reforms including the Volcker rule.

The Volcker rule, part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank oversight law, bans banks from making risky bets with their own money and prohibits certain investments. The Republican legislation would delay for two years a provision that applies to collateralized loan obligations, or securitized bundles of business loans. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.