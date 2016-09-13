Democrats seek U.S. House investigation of Wells Fargo case

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee are calling for an investigation into Wells Fargo's practices of putting customers into fake accounts, which last week led the federal government to fine the bank for nearly $200 million.

"Wells Fargo is and has engaged in activities that are unbecoming of a bank and that's being kind," said Rep. Al Green of Texas. "Somebody has to be punished for this kind of behavior. We have asked - the ranking member and I - that this committee investigate this."

Green, the most senior Democrat on the committee's investigations subcomittee, was referring to Maxine Waters, the highest ranking Democrat on the full committee. He spoke at a hearing to finalize a bill revamping the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.