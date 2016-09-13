FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Democrats seek U.S. House investigation of Wells Fargo case
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2016 / 3:37 PM / a year ago

Democrats seek U.S. House investigation of Wells Fargo case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee are calling for an investigation into Wells Fargo's practices of putting customers into fake accounts, which last week led the federal government to fine the bank for nearly $200 million.

"Wells Fargo is and has engaged in activities that are unbecoming of a bank and that's being kind," said Rep. Al Green of Texas. "Somebody has to be punished for this kind of behavior. We have asked - the ranking member and I - that this committee investigate this."

Green, the most senior Democrat on the committee's investigations subcomittee, was referring to Maxine Waters, the highest ranking Democrat on the full committee. He spoke at a hearing to finalize a bill revamping the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.